Arsenal Attic Thrift Shop

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Mary Britton, Arsenal Attic Thrift Shop, Building 60 Gillespie Street, Rock Island, joins PSL to talk about the shop that sells new and gently-worn clothing, purses, shoes, boots, jewelry, home décor, linens, electronics, furniture, kitchen items, toys, sporting goods, and collectibles.

100% of donation proceeds fund community grants and scholarships. All the money raised by the Arsenal Attic stays local and is greatly appreciated by the various organizations that benefit.

For more information, visit Arsenal Attic Thrift Shop’s website at https://riawc.com/arsenal-attic/ or call 309-782-6977. Follow the store on Facebook here.

