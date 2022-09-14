Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police.

Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to call them out of the house.

Police said the incident was resolved around noon.

