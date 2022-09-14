Fallen Muscatine firefighter remembered 20 years later

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A fallen Muscatine firefighter was honored and remembered with a special service outside of the Muscatine Fire Department Wednesday morning.

Firefighter Michael Kruse was 53 years old and a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he lost his life on the night of September 14, 2002. Kruse helped respond to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2002, finding a wooden three-story multi-family home at the intersection of Orange and East 6th streets engulfed in flames. Kruse was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure’s roof when Kruse fell through and into the structure below.

Kruse was remembered during the service with the laying of a wreath, placing of structural firefighting gear, and a moment of silence at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial - commemorating the 20th anniversary of his death.

Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers was at the fire scene the night Kruse died, “Its’ a dangerous job and as fire chief, my commitment to the firefighters and their families is to keep everyone trained and equipped and safe so we don’t have another line of duty death and we don’t have to add another name to the memorial. That’s my commitment to the firefighters and their families.”

“Mike was a detail-oriented person. Mike was intelligent and smart. He was a great firefighter. He was definitely the most safety-conscious guy in the organization, just a good firefighter and a down-to-earth firefighter,” said Ewers, "

Kruse remains the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the only Iowa firefighter to lose their life while on duty in 2002, and the 131st in the state of Iowa since record-keeping began in 1890.

Muscatine’s Firefighters Memorial is located at the intersection of Cedar and 5th Streets.

In his memorial, his children wrote:

“Mike was a ‘True American Hero.’ He never wanted to be recognized for all the wonderful things he did. Mike always stood up for what he believed in. He was always honest‚ even though the other person did not want to hear what he had to say. Mike always followed the rules‚ unless someone gave him a direct order to do otherwise.

Mike always put others before himself. He always talked about his family which he was so proud of. Mike stood by them through thick and thin. He gave his children unconditional love. He taught them to respect other people for who they are. Mike explained to them to love life because life is short. He became their best friend. He loved them for who they are. He was so excited about his little grandson‚ who bore his name. He took time out of his busy life to spend lots of loving moments with him.

Mike always went the extra mile at home and at work. He kept track of every run he had ever been on. He stopped by some of the houses while he was out for his morning jog and checked on patients to make sure they were doing all right. He never passed up the opportunity to play in the yearly basketball game with the Special Olympics. Mike always enjoyed carrying the boot and receiving donations for MDA.

Mike was a veteran at the fire department for twenty-seven years. He was still able to keep up with some of the younger guys. He was able to give the younger firemen the knowledge he had learned over the years. He was very respected for that.

Mike was taken from us at a moment in time when his family and friends were so proud of who he was. He will always remain alive in our hearts as a ‘True American Hero.’”

