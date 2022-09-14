Genesis Health System announces plans to partner with MercyOne

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Genesis Health System and MercyOne have signed a letter of intent for a partnership. The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice after an exploration process that began in December, 2021.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System. “With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus,” he added.

“We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO.

According to a news release, nothing changes operationally for either health care system as a result of the letter of intent or throughout the process, which will occur over the next several months. With the signing of the letter of intent, the organizations will conduct additional due diligence and work toward finalizing the terms of a definitive agreement to develop a strategic partnership.

MercyOne has several medical facilities across Iowa including Clinton, Dubuque and Des Moines. It is part of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 25 states.

