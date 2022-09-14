Goat milk soft serve

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Dailey, Dailey Goat Milk, 559 270th Street, Alexis, Illinois, features a frozen goat milk product fresh from the farm.

Soft serve is available for a very short period of time only at the farm. Flavors include chocolate, swirl, cinnamon goat crunch, and toppings can be added, too.

The farm’s goat milk is available at some local grocery stores and farmer’s markets. See more at the business website here or email support@daileygoatmilk.com.

