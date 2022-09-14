Hazy sunshine today

Temperatures will return to the 80s for the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on pace for another cool start in the 40s and 50s this morning before warming back into the 80s this afternoon.  We will also deal with haze from smoke from the western wildfires so look for a more colorful sunrise and sunset again today.  Temps will continue to run warmer than normal the rest of the week.  There are still rain chances this weekend, with the wettest time looking to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but temps look to remain warmer than normal behind that system.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 84º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 58º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 84º

