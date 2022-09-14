Hazy sunshine Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon, however you will notice a little more haze in the area. There is wildfire smoke in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere from the fires in the northwestern US. Air quality will not be impacted. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A southerly wind will keep temperatures on the warm side over the next several days. Highs tomorrow through early next week will be in the lower to upper 80s.

Dew points will be in the 60s, so you will start to notice it feeling a little more humid in the days ahead, especially this weekend when our next system brings the chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Best chance of rain looks to be Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall is expected to be light and fairly scattered.

TODAY: Sunny and hazy. High: 83º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 55º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 84º

