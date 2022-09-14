KWQC partners with 3 Iowa stations to host debate between Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is slated to co-host a debate for Iowa’s Second Congressional District with Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson and Democrat Liz Mathis on Oct. 12.

KWQC is partnering with KCRG in Cedar Rapids, KCCI in Des Moines and KTTC covering Mason City-Rochester to put on the debate, to ensure audiences across the new Second District will be able to see the debate just ahead of Iowa’s early voting period. All four stations will carry the debate on their broadcast and streaming platforms.

The debate is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. hosted at the KCRG Studios.

Hinson, a former KCRG-TV9 anchor and reporter, is in her first term in Congress after defeating Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020 to represent Iowa’s First District. Through redistricting, that area is now largely mirrored in Iowa’s new Second Congressional District. Hinson is championing herself as a foil to the President Biden and Democrats and pointing to her quick ascension among the ranks of House Republicans, such as her seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

“I am excited to discuss the issues that are important to Iowans and thank the participating stations for giving Iowans the ability to watch this important debate,” Hinson said. “Iowans deserve leaders who are committed to solving the problems we are facing under President Biden and Speaker Pelosi, and I look forward to sharing my vision to restore American energy independence, bring costs back down and create a brighter future for Iowa families.”

Mathis, also a former anchor and reporter at both KCRG-TV9 and KWWL, has spent the past 10 years in the Iowa Senate and has criticized Hinson’s votes in Congress against the Infrastructure Investment Act, the COVID-19 recovery package called the American Rescue Plan and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. She’s also targeted Hinson’s support of anti-abortion legislation, like her vote for Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill and praise of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I am looking forward to being back in the KCRG studio to detail my commitment to lowering costs for families, protecting Social Security and preserving access to safe and legal abortions for Iowans,” Mathis said of the planned debate.

A panel of moderators from KWQC, KCRG and KCCI will pose questions to the candidates. Viewers can submit suggested questions using this form: click here.

