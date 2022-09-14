New event comes to Downtown Davenport Kaiserslautern Square in October

German Fest, a new event comes to Downtown Davenport in the newly created Kaiserslautern Square...
German Fest, a new event comes to Downtown Davenport in the newly created Kaiserslautern Square in October.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - German Fest, a new event comes to Downtown Davenport in the newly created Kaiserslautern Square in October.

German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. Oct. 14, at Kaiserslautern Square or K-Square, located at 119 East Third Street.

“We’re excited to host a new event for the QC to enjoy. K-Square provides a perfect venue for an outdoor event in the heart of downtown Davenport,” said Jason Gilliliand, Event Director for DDP.

The free event will have a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities including music, food and beer, the Quad Cities Chamber said. Performing at the event will be the Dirndolls, a 7-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago made up of people of marginalized genders.

“The rich German traditions around food, drink and music are a wonderful way to celebrate culture and have fun in our community,” said Kelly Lao, Executive Director of the GAHC.

According to the chamber, with the strong history of German culture in the Quad Cities, it seemed the perfect opportunity to create a new event in K-Square, named for Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center and Downtown Davenport Partnership.

For more information visit the Downtown Davenport website.

