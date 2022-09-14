New View Furniture in Kewanee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Brandon Griffin, New View Furniture, showcases the many quality furniture brands available (such as Rowe, Lancer, American Heartland, Tempur-Pedic, Fusion Furniture, HomeStretch, Benchcraft, Ashley Signature, Sealy and many more) and how well the they all intermix .

The store also features local art in the showroom as beautiful room accessories.

The furniture retailer can help furnish any room in the home offering a large variety of looks for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms (including mattresses), home offices, and decor.

New View Furniture plans to expand with a new gallery space opening soon in Princeton.

Customers may visit the store at 117 West 2nd Street, Kewanee, or at the website at https://www.newviewfurniture.com/. The store’s phone number is 309-761-8354.

