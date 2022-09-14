Police asking for help finding Illinois man with condition that puts him in danger

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking for your help finding an 83-year-old Mount Carroll man, who they say has a condition that places him in danger.

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department.

He was last seen at 405 South Carroll Street, in Mount Carroll at 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Speers is described as a white man who is 6-foot and weighs 240 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He is wearing a camouflage jacket, a white t-shirt, and blue jean shorts.

Speers was driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois license plate BM28420. Police say he is possibly heading to the Sterling/Oregon/Mt Morris area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Mount Carroll Police at 815-244-2635 or call 911.

