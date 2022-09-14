Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Dennis Speers was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m.

Troopers canceled the Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Speers at 6:19 p.m.

An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois State Police. (KWQC/Illinois State Police)

