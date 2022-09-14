Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment

Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon after a shots fired incident in Davenport.(Scott County/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex.

According to Davenport police, officers responded to the apartment buildings on Betsy Ross Place early Wednesday morning.

Our TV6 crew on the scene saw several officers canvassing the area at around 4 a.m.

Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, was arrested on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Details are still limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

