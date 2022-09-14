River Music Experience renamed as Common Chord after 18 years

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In 2004, Quad Citians were introduced to the River Music Experience, 18 years later, organizers are changing the name to the Common Chord.

“Ultimately, I think that’s how people know us, is by the impact we make in their lives. And whether we go by our old name, or our new, fresh name, they get to know us through those programs and having a great musical experience. So we’re hopeful that folks see the doors this opens up for us in thinking about all the different ways music plays a role in building our community,” said Executive Director Tyson Danner.

Danner says the new name may take some time to get use to, but it’s a necessary change since the organization has expanded over the years.

“We kept seeing this bigger and bigger need for us in the community, to advocate for the music scene, and draw people together through music, and think about what role music plays in our community as a whole. beyond just our music theme, our programs have grown so much, we finally got to the place where we said, you know, I think the name has to catch up to where our programs have grown,” said Danner.

Danner goes on to say the Common Chord has implemented new programs to highlight the expansion.

OneSound Piano Project: Common Chord has placed pianos in public spaces throughout the region at locations like Niabi Zoo, the Quad Cities International Airport, and the Freight House Farmers’ Market, elevating and activating the experience of public spaces for residents and visitors.

Music at the Market: In partnership with the Farmers’ Market and the Riverfront Improvement Commission, local musicians perform at the “Common Chord Stage” at the Farmers’ Market each weekend. The program provides more opportunities for local musicians while infusing more music into a thriving regional landmark event.

The Echo: This digital music scene publication, started in 2021, tells the stories of our QC music scene. Through The Echo, Common Chord promotes all the venues and events in our community, giving the general public a point of access to engage with our thriving, diverse music industry and building support for our homegrown artists.

InTune Music Mentoring: InTune mentors visit weekly with students in after-school community centers including Project Renewal (Davenport), the Martin Luther King Center (Rock Island), and Boys & Girls Club (Moline and Davenport). Mentors use music as a path to build healthy relationships, while helping kids explore the world, their place in it, and themselves.

To celebrate the new name, Sep. 18, 2022 musicians are invited to the Common Chord Community Jam.

Its at the Freight House in Davenport, musicians set up at 1 p.m. and the music starts at 2:30 p.m.

