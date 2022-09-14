Walcott holds town hall to discuss potential school changes

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following the Davenport Community School Board meeting on Monday, Walcott held a town hall to discuss the potential changes that could be coming to Walcott Elementary School.

The potential change would repurpose Walcott Elementary School from a K-8 school to either 5th - 8th grade school or a 6th - 8th grade school. This change would effectively force elementary aged kids from Walcott to attend another elementary school such as Buffalo or Blue Grass.

The meeting on Tuesday night, held at the American Legion in Walcott, allowed concerned parents and residents to discuss the potential change.

Kelly Quick, a teacher at Walcott Elementary may not have kids currently in Walcott schools, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a dog in this fight.

“Because I live in this town, I have the right to fight for this town,” Quick said during the meeting. “I may not have a child that goes to the school but my kids went through Walcott for elementary and junior high and it is super sad that considering all the people who do have young kids that they’re not going to have a neighborhood school to be a part of. i have every right to be here, Tim has every right to be here. I have a right to be here and fight for my town.”

A petition has been created through change.org that residents can sign in opposition of the change. As of tonight, the petition continues to gain more and more signatures.

“We call ourselves the committee to save Walcott Elementary and so what we wanted to do was create community awareness,” said Dr. Austin Burt, the creator of the Save Walcott School petition. “A lot of us were blindsided by this potential change. We had no idea this change was coming until a few weeks ago. So we started a petition. We aren’t trying to get a certain number of signatures but i just refreshed it online and we have 2,037 just online alone.”

Attending the town hall tonight was one Davenport Community School District board member, Kent Paustian, as well as several other representatives for the Davenport Community School District.

Paustian addressed the crowd toward the end of the meeting to clear up some rumors that he had been hearing such as whether or not the district has already made their decision and are just going through the motions at this point.

“When we’re talking about the decisions to be made, there are absolutely no decisions made yet,” Paustian said. “This has just been presented to us too within the last month and we have to look at this and look at this as an entire district. I don’t like the rumors going around that I’m against the elementary school in Walcott. As to other rumors being thrown out, comments about cutting blue grass in half; where does that come from? I have no idea where these rumors are coming from.”

Leaders at the meeting urged residents and parents to contact members of the school board with personalized emails and letters rather than copying and pasting the same thing their friends or neighbors wrote.

