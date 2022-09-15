The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is underway now for the second annual Gather for the Cure event to be held Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Shelter, Scott County Park. Gather for the Cure is an opportunity to celebrate breast cancer survivorship, remember those lives lost to breast cancer, learn about available programs and resources and raise money to support the Genesis Voucher Program. The program provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients. Participants will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof art sessions and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.

Register to attend at www.genesishealth.com/gather. The event is free but registration is encouraged and donations accepted. There is a fee to participate in the walk Walk registration is online and will be cut off after September 16.

Gather for the Cure Will Provide Funding For Voucher Program In addition, “In Honor” or “In Memory” yard signs may be pre-ordered online for $50, no later than September 23. These signs will be lined up along the walk route and can be taken home at the conclusion of the event. Money raised through the event will be used by the Genesis Foundation to help fill a funding gap created when the Susan G. Komen organization ended financial support to voucher programs in the Quad-Cities region in 2021. Because cost should never be a barrier to accessing essential life-saving breast imaging, the Genesis Foundation is committed to raising the funds needed to meet the demand – an estimated $50,000 annually.

From July 2020 through December 2021: • 328 individuals accessed the Voucher Program (148 Iowa residents, 180 Illinois residents) • 73 patients received multiple exams covered by the Voucher Program • 215 screening mammograms covered • 81 diagnostic mammograms covered • 95 diagnostic breast ultrasounds covered • $58,400 paid out to cover breast health services According to the American Cancer Society, there were an estimated 2,770 new cases of female breast cancer in Iowa and 11,340 new cases of female breast cancer in Illinois in 2021.

