5k Walk & Run for Mississippi River Trail fundraiser

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Princeton Recreation Trails will host its 9th annual 5K Walk & Run on Oct. 8.

“I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” said Race Director Tara Flesch.

The run will start at 9 a.m. near the Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton, IA.

“Our primary goal is to bring a separated Mississippi River Trail to Princeton,” explains Flesch. “The fundraiser will help accomplish this goal and the event is endorsed by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative for taking charge in improving the health of Iowans.”

The course is 3.1 miles out and back on City roads, according to Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. Water will be available on the course and post-race refreshments will be available after the race.

The $30 registration fee includes a race shirt and post-race refreshments, according to Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. The top man and woman will receive a trophy. Medals will be awarded to the first, second, and third place people in each age group for both males and females. The age divisions will be 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+.

Runners, walkers, and trail lovers can sign up on GetMeRegistered by searching Princeton 5K.

