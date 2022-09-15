Aiden Sensabaugh’s four goals leads Riverdale over Kewanee

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Riverdale sophomore Aiden Sensabaugh had himself a game Wednesday night in Port Byron, scoring four goals in the Rams 4-3 win over Kewanee.

Sensabaugh kicked off the scoring in the game in the 10th minute after a run on the right side of the box, beating the keeper to the short side for a 1-0 Rams lead. Kewanee would then step up the pressure for the rest of the first half, eventually getting the equalizer from the left foot of Cristian Cazares, with the game heading to the halftime break tied at one.

In the second half, Sensabaugh would tally three unanswered goals to give the Rams a 4-1 lead. The Boilermakers would fight back to get to within a goal, but Riverdale would hold on for the home win, 4-3.

