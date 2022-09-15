Autumn style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery

Fall furnishings, decor, and design services at La-Z-Boy Gallery
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Seventeen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, 4774 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, was open and has continued to provide homeowners with quality furnishings and design services.

Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Senior Designer, expresses joy in helping homeowners find perfect design options so easily whether in-person or at a distance through technology. Using an app, homeowners can take photos and find out how furnishings would look in your home. The app is available at the store’s website here.

Watch the segment to learn more about the store while seeing trending wall colors, fabric options, room plans and how to seek free designer help or information.

Call La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery at 563-355-7801 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

Isabel Bloom for autumn 2022
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
Caprese salad from Angerer's Eats
Knock-out meals or party fare made easy
Egg Man's Pickled Eggs out of Conesville, IA.
Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs
Master Gardener on QCT at 11 - Preparing for fall
Preparing lawns and gardens for fall