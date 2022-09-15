Autumn style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Seventeen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, 4774 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, was open and has continued to provide homeowners with quality furnishings and design services.

Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Senior Designer, expresses joy in helping homeowners find perfect design options so easily whether in-person or at a distance through technology. Using an app, homeowners can take photos and find out how furnishings would look in your home. The app is available at the store’s website here.

Watch the segment to learn more about the store while seeing trending wall colors, fabric options, room plans and how to seek free designer help or information.

Call La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery at 563-355-7801 for more information.

