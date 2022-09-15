Davenport Housing Choice Voucher program applications open

For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will...
For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Tuesday and Wednesday.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Housing Choice Voucher Program is Section 8 rental assistance for eligible city residents.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21 the free signup will be available at the River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive.

No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. City officials said, only original applications will be accepted- no photocopies will be allowed, any incomplete applications or applications completed after the deadline will not be accepted. Housing Choice Voucher Office staff will be available onsite to help those who need additional assistance.

What is needed to apply to the waiting list:

  • Name of all household members
  • Date of birth of all household members
  • Social security numbers of all household members
  • Approximate annual household income from all sources
  • Current mailing address
  • Active email address and/or phone number

According to city officials, eligibility is determined based on the family or person’s total annual gross income and family size. Income limits are published by HUD and are subject to change.

Family Size Income Limit:

  • 1 $29,900
  • 2 $34,150
  • 3 $38,400
  • 4 $42,650
  • 5 $46,100
  • 6 $49,500
  • 7 $52,900
  • 8 $56,300

City officials said if additional accommodations are needed, contact the Housing Choice Voucher Office via email at voucher.info@davenportiowa.com or at 563-326-7899 by Sept .16.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family

Latest News

Muscatine firefighter Mike Kruse remembered 20 years later
Muscatine firefighter Mike Kruse remembered 20 years later
A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Hazy sunshine today
Hazy sunshine today
Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
Scott County reportedly gets greenlight to use ARPA money for juvenile detention center