Davenport Housing Choice Voucher program applications open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Housing Choice Voucher Program is Section 8 rental assistance for eligible city residents.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21 the free signup will be available at the River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive.

No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. City officials said, only original applications will be accepted- no photocopies will be allowed, any incomplete applications or applications completed after the deadline will not be accepted. Housing Choice Voucher Office staff will be available onsite to help those who need additional assistance.

What is needed to apply to the waiting list:

Name of all household members

Date of birth of all household members

Social security numbers of all household members

Approximate annual household income from all sources

Current mailing address

Active email address and/or phone number

According to city officials, eligibility is determined based on the family or person’s total annual gross income and family size. Income limits are published by HUD and are subject to change.

Family Size Income Limit:

1 $29,900

2 $34,150

3 $38,400

4 $42,650

5 $46,100

6 $49,500

7 $52,900

8 $56,300

City officials said if additional accommodations are needed, contact the Housing Choice Voucher Office via email at voucher.info@davenportiowa.com or at 563-326-7899 by Sept .16.

