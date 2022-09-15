Davenport woman wins second lottery prize in about two years

A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.
A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.(KWQC/Iowa Lottery)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.

Mary Starks’ latest $100,000 prize was from the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big!” scratch game, according to the Iowa Lottery. She also won a $100,000 prize in March 2020 in a different scratch game.

“It was exciting and kind of scary and unbelievable,” said Starks. “Really unbelievable to have it happen twice.”

Starks bought her winning Hit It Big! ticket at ExpressLane, 321 N. Division St. in Davenport. She said she usually plays Crossword tickets, but decided to try something new.

“You just think that you’ll win a little bit – maybe, $20, $30, $50, $100, you know? But not $100,000,” she told officials on Tuesday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “You just buy the tickets for a little entertainment. And then when you scratch it off and get that amount of money? I don’t know, it’s exciting.”

Starks said she plans to use her winnings to pay off debt and maybe start a business.

Hit It Big! is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96, according to the Iowa Lottery. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.S

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a...
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
TV6 Book Club September 22
TV6 Book Club - September’s Book of the Month
The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a...
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
2022 event
The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park