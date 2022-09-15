Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) A driver has been cited after rear-ending a school bus that was pulled over on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 151 at Monastery Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, the Western Dubuque bus driver was parked about three feet off the highway and was checking his bus after dropping off the last student.

Authorities say 53-year-old Marshall Wright lost control of his Town and Country mini-van and rear-ended the bus. The collision caused about $12,000 in damage to the bus and $10,000 in damage to Wright’s vehicle. Wright was also taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Wright was cited with using an electronic device while driving and failure to maintain control.

