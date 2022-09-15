Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs

Egg Man's Pickled Eggs
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CONESVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eggs are truly one of the world’s best foods, used in cakes and breads, in soups and soufflés, meatloaf, and, of course, in countless egg dishes--from omelets to frittatas. But on its own, the humble egg does not have much flavor, which is why you may want to expand your idea of how to enjoy eggs---as in pickled eggs that burst with flavor!

Lucas Jordan has started a new business called Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs. The main motivation for the father of a young son to start the business was to find a way to pay for expensive daycare services.

Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs are now available in 23 stores across the region including some Hy-Vee and Fareway stores and come in five different homemade recipe flavors. Jordan has become so busy with orders that a facility in Virginia, Illinois, is now manufacturing production.

Jordan endeavors to eventually to branch out and pursue philanthropic causes once the business experiences further expansion.

To find out more, contact Luke at Eggman@facebook.com or call 563-260-6981.

