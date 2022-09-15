Experts believe Pieper should have never been charged

Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)(Zach Boyden-Holmes | AP)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day after a Polk County judge deferred a judgment against a homeless Des Moines teen for killing her abuser, some experts said charges never should have been filed.

Pieper Lewis, now 17, was 15 in 2020 when she stabbed 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. She told the court Brooks had raped her on several occasions while she was living with another man who she said was also abusing her.

“We were afraid of what the outcome might be,” said KellyMarie Meek. “We never felt like she should have been charged in the first place; She never should have spent time behind bars.”

Meek works at the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault, she said Pieper shouldn’t have to spend 5-years in a women’s rehab center and pay $150 thousand in restitution.

“Grateful she’s not in prison, but still very worried when I think about the amount of perfection and standards that she’s going to be held to for the next five years under very close supervision,” she said.

“This was an unusual case,” said Cedar Rapids Attorney, Sara Riley.

Riley also questioned whether the county attorney should have brought charges against the then 15-year-old who described being repeatedly raped by the man she killed, and sex trafficked by another man.

“If I was a prosecutor in the situation, I would not have brought charges, but ultimately, that’s the decision for the county attorney,” she said.

Lewis pleads guilty to manslaughter and willful injury. Riley said that was likely to prevent a jury from weighing the first-degree murder charge.

“There are people in similar situations that have killed people right after being raped and then convicted,” she said.

Lewis’ high school teacher set up an online fundraiser to help her pay the $150,000 restitution. It had raised more than double by Wednesday evening. Meeks and Riley said it was too early to discuss making changes to mandatory restitution but believe there’s work to do to protect victims of sexual violence and trafficking.

“When we have somebody who wants to exploit it’s easy to find things to harm and exploit,” said Meek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
First Alert Forecast Thursday 9/15: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures
Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging to hold Medicare open enrollment events
For the first time in five years the City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Office will...
Davenport Housing Choice Voucher program applications open
Muscatine firefighter Mike Kruse remembered 20 years later
Muscatine firefighter Mike Kruse remembered 20 years later