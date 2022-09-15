Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn.

Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.

There are four ways to shop: in store, curbside pick up, local delivery, or Fed Ex shipping. Isabel Bloom’s beautiful Quad Cities store is located at 736 Federal Street, Suite 2100, Davenport.

For more information, visit Isabel Bloom (website) or call 563-324-5135 or 800-273-5436.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.