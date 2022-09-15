Family Resources on QCT at 11

The President of Family Resources talks about services offered to the community.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A safe, healthy, and inclusive community. That’s the Family Resources vision.

Nicole Cisne Durbin, President of Family Resources, sits down with Morgan on QCT at 11.

Location: at 800 Eastern Ave. in Davenport

Number: (563) 326-6431

Survivor services, counseling, and foster care.

