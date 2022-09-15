Food Rescue Partnership opens call for Food Rescue Warrior nominations

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The Food Rescue Partnership opened its call for nominations for a Quad Cities Food Rescue Warrior.

Food Rescue Partnership is encouraging anyone to honor local food establishments and community members who are working to ensure food is not wasted but kept as a valuable resource.

“It is important for us reflect and spotlight the good work that has been done by individuals to rescue food,” says Christina McDonough, Food Rescue Partnership Board Chair. “Food brings people together and is essential for life, yet in America, 40% of food is not consumed and wasted. As we return the biennial Food Rescue Workshop into an in-person event, we are excited to bring the energy and emotion that comes with recognition.”

To nominate a chef, academic, non-profit employee or volunteer, industry leader, entrepreneur, or just an amazing community member to become the second Quad Cities Food Rescue Warrior visit the Quad Cities Food Rescue website.

The winner will be announced at the Food Rescue Workshop at St. Ambrose University on Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m, the partnership said. There is no cost to attend, and the workshop hopes to draw community members and professional food establishments.

The workshop registration and more information is available that the Quad Cities Food Rescue website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.