Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware

Delaware (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc. filed the petition doing business as Happy Joe’s Pizza on Sept. 2.

Thomas A. Sacco, president and CEO of Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, Inc., signed the petition.

A case filed under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is frequently referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. Usually, the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money. A plan of reorganization is proposed, creditors whose rights are affected may vote on the plan, and the plan may be confirmed by the court if it gets the required votes and satisfies certain legal requirements.

