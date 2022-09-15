I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for national award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The new Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge is a top 12 finalist in America’s Transportation Awards.

The joint project between Iowa and Illinois is competing for the national grand prize selected by an independent panel as well as the people’s choice award determined by an online vote.

“The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has become an icon in the Quad Cities and the Midwest,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Those who have seen the positive impact it brings to the region would agree that the bridge is absolutely deserving of national recognition. Cast your votes to bring home this prestigious award.”

According to the Illinois and Iowa DOTS, this is a top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud of the teamwork between Illinois and Iowa in delivering this project,” said Iowa Department of Transportation Director Scott Marler. “We ask for your support to help bring home this award and show the rest of the country, once again, that our states, industry partners and labor force know how to build world-class infrastructure.”

The Illinois and Iowa DOTs are encouraging people to show support for the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge by voting in the People’s Choice Awards, click the “Vote Now” button, and select “The Memorial Bridge (Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing)” to cast your vote. An online vote can be made once a day until the contest wraps up on Oct. 21.

According to the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, both the Grand Prize and People’s Choice Award come with $10,000 to provide to a charity, not-for-profit or transportation-related scholarship by the winning states.

The bridge was recognized as a contest finalist for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life, and positioning the Quad Cities for future economic opportunity, the states’ DOTs said.

The bridge opened at the end of April 2021, with a ribbon cutting in May.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.