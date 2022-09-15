Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others.

The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.

On Wednesday, Nayak Farms delivered more than 7,000 pounds of their sweet corn to the food bank.

The owner, Dr. Dave Nayak, splits his time between his farm in Gardner, Illinois and Chicago, where he also operates the Strength to Love Foundation and the Strength to Love Asthma & Allergy Free Clinic, according to the release.

“We at Nayak Farms are deeply committed to tackling food insecurity in Illinois and the Midwest. The River Bend Food Bank serves many food-insecure Iowans and Western-Illinoisians who do not know where their next meal may come from,” Nayak said in the release.

“We are honored to donate our sweet corn to feed those in Iowa and Illinois who are in need. Further, we hope that the model we have created will help incentivize more farmers throughout our wonderful state and beyond to donate a portion of their land to help address food insecurity. Because at the end of the day, we all have an inherent responsibility to be a good neighbor to those around us in our communities.”

Chris Ford, food sourcing manager at the food bank, said, “Food donations from manufacturers and grocers, along with subsidies from the USDA and government programs, have decreased (some dramatically) over the past few months. To maintain the support our hunger-relief partners need, we’ve had to increase the amount of food we’re purchasing by about 20%. Donations like this from Nayak Farms help us provide fresh, healthy food at a time when more people in our community need support.”

Nayak Farms has donated more than 100,000 pounds of sweet corn to six of the eight major Illinois Foodbanks and is on pace to donate 200,000 pounds this 2022 harvest season, according to the release.

Their goal, according to the release, is to donate more than 1 million pounds of their sweet corn and other fresh produce to fight food insecurity in Illinois and throughout the Midwest by 2026.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

Morgan sits down with Family Resources on QCT @ 11.
Family Resources on QCT at 11
School bus crash, generic
Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus
Morgan sits down with Family Resources on QCT @ 11.
Family Resources - QCT @ 11 9/12/22
On Wednesday, Nayak Farms delivered more than 7,000 pounds of their sweet corn to the River...
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank