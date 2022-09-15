Knock-out meals or party fare made easy

Order it from a very popular Bettendorf meal service
Angerer Eats: knockout meals and party needs
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’d like to make the process of getting family meals on the table easier, consider Angerer Eats, 806 40th Avenue, Bettendorf.

Owner Mary Angerer highlights her services. All food is prepared in a certified kitchen where she prides herself in using the freshest, most wholesome ingredients.

Ordered food comes refrigerated---ready to go (bake in the oven and serve). See Angerer Eats website for pricing and options. Delivery or pick-up is available. If you need some help with parties or upcoming holiday occasions, advanced orders can be placed.

For more information, visit the website at https://angerereats.com/ or call 563-505-1886.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery features an autumn decorated living room.
Autumn style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery
Isabel Bloom for autumn 2022
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
Egg Man's Pickled Eggs out of Conesville, IA.
Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs
Master Gardener on QCT at 11 - Preparing for fall
Preparing lawns and gardens for fall