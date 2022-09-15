Knock-out meals or party fare made easy

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’d like to make the process of getting family meals on the table easier, consider Angerer Eats, 806 40th Avenue, Bettendorf.

Owner Mary Angerer highlights her services. All food is prepared in a certified kitchen where she prides herself in using the freshest, most wholesome ingredients.

Ordered food comes refrigerated---ready to go (bake in the oven and serve). See Angerer Eats website for pricing and options. Delivery or pick-up is available. If you need some help with parties or upcoming holiday occasions, advanced orders can be placed.

For more information, visit the website at https://angerereats.com/ or call 563-505-1886.

