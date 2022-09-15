Making the perfect milkshake on QCT at 11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday is National Chocolate Milkshake Day. The term “milkshake” first appeared in print in 1885.

During this period, a milkshake referred to an alcoholic beverage described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients. They have changed a little since then, but that shouldn’t stop you from grabbing a spoon, or a straw, and digging in.

K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, shows us how to make the perfect milkshake.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

