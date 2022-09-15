Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience.

A lateral candidate is any person who has previously been a full-time sworn officer of a regular police department in any municipal, county, university, or state law enforcement agency, provided that they are certified and have been with their respective law enforcement agency within the State for at least two years, according to a media release.

Law enforcement nationwide has struggled with staffing shortages amidst mass retirements and departures over the past two years. Currently, the police department has 10 openings for sworn police officers, according to the release.

“One of the biggest hurdles for an experienced police officer moving to another department is losing pay and starting at the bottom of the pay scale,” Chief Darren Gault said. “This new program in Moline now allows an experienced police officer to make exactly what they would have made at Moline with their same years of service by giving them a credit on the pay scale up to seven years of service. An officer with seven years of experience would be eligible for a base salary of $69,750 rather than starting at $59,834.”

Another incentive, according to the release, is that employees of the police department can live anywhere within a 40-mile radius of the downtown Central Station.

Employees who live in Moline are eligible for an additional $1,200 per year incentive.

For more information or to apply, police ask you to visit the city website.

