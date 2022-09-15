More hazy sunshine today

Still minor rain chances Saturday and Sunday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of fog have developed NE of the QC and continues to expand in coverage this morning. This will keep clouds around through 10AM potentially only leading to highs in the 70s this afternoon while others get to the mid and low 80s again.  Smoke will once again bring haze and milky look to the sky, but poses no threat to our air quality.  We now look to stay dry through Friday with highs in the mid to low 80s again.  Saturday into next Monday will feature several disturbances, but rain chances seem slim with most until late Sunday into Monday.  With our drier than normal conditions I wouldn’t be surprised if many areas are dry until early Monday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny.  High: 84º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 61º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 84º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
He was last seen at 405 South Carroll Street, in Mount Carroll at 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Police asking for help finding Illinois man with condition that puts him in danger

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming, a bit more, into the weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hazy sunshine Wednesday
Hazy sunshine today
Hazy sunshine today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer and dry weather to finish the workweek