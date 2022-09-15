More hazy sunshine today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Areas of fog have developed NE of the QC and continues to expand in coverage this morning. This will keep clouds around through 10AM potentially only leading to highs in the 70s this afternoon while others get to the mid and low 80s again. Smoke will once again bring haze and milky look to the sky, but poses no threat to our air quality. We now look to stay dry through Friday with highs in the mid to low 80s again. Saturday into next Monday will feature several disturbances, but rain chances seem slim with most until late Sunday into Monday. With our drier than normal conditions I wouldn’t be surprised if many areas are dry until early Monday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 84º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 84º

