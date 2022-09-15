MVC basketball stars take time to read to Rock Island kids

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Missouri Valley Conference is a little over a month away from tipping off the 2022-2023 season, but before the first bucket is made, the schools made their way to the Quad Cities for media day.

After everything was finished answering questions about the upcoming season, the players and coaches made their way to Rock Island Academy to read books with third graders. Among the players in attendance, North Scott graduate and current UNI Panther, Grace Boffeli, read “The Octonauts” to a very attentive audience.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.