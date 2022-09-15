New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need.

Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

Hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Food, clothing, household items, monetary donations are accepted. Food is distributed during all business hours.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

Master Gardener on QCT at 11 - Preparing for fall
Preparing lawns and gardens for fall
Master Gardener on QCT at 11 - Preparing for fall
KWQC News Quad Cities Today at 11a - VOD - clipped version
New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry
Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on QCT at 11
Quad Cities Pickleball Classic
Quad Cities Pickleball Classic is back this weekend