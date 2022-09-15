New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need.
Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Hours:
Monday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Food, clothing, household items, monetary donations are accepted. Food is distributed during all business hours.
