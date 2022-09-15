New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need.

Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

Hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Food, clothing, household items, monetary donations are accepted. Food is distributed during all business hours.

