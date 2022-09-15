Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child as he awaits two more.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the arrival of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, where he shared a photo of his new baby girl with model Lanisha Cole.

The entertainer welcomed his eighth child in July, son Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

A son he shared with model Alyssa Scott died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Both Bell and De La Rosa are currently expecting another child with Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden shows a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting in the...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said people were "dumped...
Migrants 'dumped like human garbage,' advocate says
Morgan sits down with Family Resources on QCT @ 11.
Family Resources on QCT at 11
School bus crash, generic
Driver injured after his vehicle hits Western Dubuque school bus
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence