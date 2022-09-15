Pavement patching on section of I-74 stars Friday in Knox County

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Pavement patching on a section of westbound Interstate 74 east of Knoxville to start Friday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the pavement patching will be between the Spoon River Rest Area and the U.S. 150/Illinois 97 interchange (exit 54), just east of Knoxville. Lane closures will happen until the expected completion in October.

The DOT said to avoid the work area, when possible, and alternate routes should be considered.

The Illinois DOT said to expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

