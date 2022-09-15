Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.

Officers said a 21-year-old man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

According to police, he was uncooperative with investigators when questioned about the incident.

Around 7:19 p.m. a 12-year-old boy was at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his toe, police said. Officers determined the injury happened at the same time and location as the other man.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

