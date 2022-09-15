Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 11-year-old boy was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in a crosswalk, police say.

The Kewanee police and fire departments responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Central Boulevard and South Elm Street for a report of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the boy was riding his bicycle southbound in the crosswalk on East Central Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Central Boulevard.

The boy was transported by paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department to an area hospital, police said. The parent of the child told officers that the boy was treated for minor injuries from the crash and was later released.

Police said 49-year-old Maria T. Bermudez of Kewanee was cited for failure to yield for a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to police, after the crash, at about 7:55 a.m. the department was alerted by school officials from Kewanee High School that they received a phone call stating there was a gun currently inside a locker at the school.

School officials initiated a soft lockdown with the students while police officers and school staff searched every locker and investigated the tip, police said. Detectives were able to speak to the person who called the school and others to gather further information, while the search of every locker in the school was completed, were no weapons were found.

Police said they determined a rumor was spread that police had found a gun in a locker because several officers were present at Central school for the traffic crash.

According to police, a person overheard students talking about a gun and then notified the school out of precaution.

There was found to be no credible threat related to any firearms being in the schools, police said. All students and staff are safe and there is no concern for their safety at this time.

The Kewanee Police Department said they would like to remind citizens to always call law enforcement or school officials if they learn of a possible weapon in a school as the safety of our students is of paramount importance no matter how unlikely the threat.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.