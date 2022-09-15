Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday

ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday.

The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.

According to Rock Falls police, roads along the parade route will be closed to all traffic beginning at about 12:45 p.m., until the parade clears the route.

East 10th Street and East 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue D, and Mary Avenue, Avenue B, Avenue C and Avenue D between 10th and 11th Streets will be restricted to parade entries, Rock Falls police said. Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the street in those areas, if possible, beginning at 10 a.m.

According to police, Avenue G bridge will be open for traffic needing to cross the river.

Police ask drivers to have caution while in the area of the parade and allow for extra time to reach a destination.

While attending the parade, police ask to park only where authorized with respect for residents and businesses. Don’t allow children to run out into the street to get candy as the drivers of parade vehicles may not be able to see them.

Rock Falls and Sterling police will be on duty and assigned to provide traffic control and security for this event.

