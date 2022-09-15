Starbucks announces plans to speed up service

Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only...
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Your Starbucks order is going to get a lot quicker.

Starbucks told investors Tuesday it’s taking big steps to upgrade and speed up service, including new systems and machines.

For example, baristas will be able to make a Frappucino in just 36 seconds, down from 87 seconds.

Starbucks also says it is going to offer new incentives for non-union employees, including student loan support, savings accounts and more sick time.

The company also plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.

