This week in weather history: Baseball size hail in Maquoketa

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - September 18 will mark the 20 year anniversary of a damaging hail storm in Maquoketa.

A severe thunderstorm rolled into Jackson County on September 18, bringing damaging winds and very large hail.

The largest of the hailstones were baseball size, 2.75 inches in diameter.

In addition to the large hail, the storm produced 70 to 80 mph winds.

There was a 20 minute period where pea to golf ball size hail fell in the city, damaging nearly 1,000 new and used vehicles at a car dealership.

The owner of the car dealership was quoted as saying the cars looked like they had chicken pox.

The damage in Maquoketa was estimated to cost $20 million.

Hail forms inside a thunderstorm when the updraft (warm, moist air that rises into the thunderstorm) lifts frozen water droplets high up into the clouds where temperatures are well below freezing.

The ice will continue to layer up as the wind lifts the ice higher and higher into the cloud.

Eventually the hailstone becomes too heavy and falls from the cloud, to the ground.

The stronger the updraft, the longer the ice stays up in the cloud, which leads to a larger hailstone.

Hail size can be as little as a pea, to as large as a softball or grapefruit.

The largest hailstone ever recorded in the United States was in Vivian, South Dakota on July 23, 2019. The hailstone was eight inches in diameter, weighing almost two pounds.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
An Illinois man was found and reunited with his family Wednesday night, according to Illinois...
Police: Illinois man found, reunited with family
Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr., 44, is facing charges of assault while displaying a dangerous...
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Latest News

The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a...
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
TV6 Book Club September 22
TV6 Book Club - September’s Book of the Month
The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a...
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on QCT at 11
2022 event
The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park