United Way QC holds 50th Birthday Bash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday, with a 50th Birthday Bash at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The event included the group giving $100 to 50 young students, who were tasked with the Caring Assignment of multiplying the money through fundraising and donating the proceeds to causes they care about. Sponsors also matched the funds, donating them to the United Way.

“So this assignment really is to inspire generosity across the Quad Cities,” said Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way QC,” not only with money, but time, and connect these young people to things that really matter to them.”

United Way also celebrated its partnerships with the Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities at the event. The group is holding a Day of Giving Thursday as about 1,300 volunteers will be helping with projects across the QCA.

