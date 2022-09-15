United Way QC holds 50th Birthday Bash

By Samson Kimani
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday, with a 50th Birthday Bash at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The event included the group giving $100 to 50 young students, who were tasked with the Caring Assignment of multiplying the money through fundraising and donating the proceeds to causes they care about. Sponsors also matched the funds, donating them to the United Way.

“So this assignment really is to inspire generosity across the Quad Cities,” said Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way QC,” not only with money, but time, and connect these young people to things that really matter to them.”

United Way also celebrated its partnerships with the Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities at the event. The group is holding a Day of Giving Thursday as about 1,300 volunteers will be helping with projects across the QCA.

For more information about United Way Quad Cities, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville-based company is receiving backlash after hosting a Mexican food festival in the...
‘Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival’ misses ‘the Mark’ with vendors and ticket holders
Corey Aaron Strang, 31, of Rock Island, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B...
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
28 years later the Moline Police Department identified human remains in St. Louis County,...
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge

Latest News

Genesis Health System announces plans to partner with MercyOne
Port Byron, IL
Aiden Sensabaugh's four goals leads Riverdale over Kewanee
Monmouth, IL
Orion wins a battle in the Shoebox
Rock Island, IL
MVC basketball stars take time to read to Rock Island kids
Moline council votes to approve special permit for proposed cannabis dispensary