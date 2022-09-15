United Way Quad Cities hosts ‘Day of Caring’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers did various hands-on projects throughout the Quad Cities Area as a part of United Way Quad Cities’ annual ‘Day of Caring.’

“Some people can give their money, some can give up their expertise, but we all can find a little bit of time to give back to our community,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities.

United Way Quad Cities said over 1,300 people volunteered across 90 different locations.

“Businesses are encouraging groups of their employees to go out and help clean up, increase civic pride, and get people engaged in the community. It’s amazing,” Gellerman said.

“We’re all responsible for creating the community that we aspire to live in, and we can all play a role. Something as simple as the activities we are engaging in today makes a huge difference in the quality of life of the Quad Cities,” said Mara Downing, United Way Quad Cities board of directors chair.

“One of the greatest gifts you can give is time,” said Marguerite Tomlin, Arconic’s internal communications specialist. “At Arconic, we’re proud to support the return of United Way Quad Cities’ popular Day of Caring as a sponsor and encourage our staff to help out at nonprofits and agencies that do so much for our community.”

At the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area, volunteers removed brush and picked up trash.

The Quad Cities is really good about supporting each other and collaborating across the board. We are a strong community and there are so many opportunities to connect with people within that community and lift each other up,” said Kelsi Massengalge, coordinator for Partners of Scott County Watersheds. “I just hope that they come back and want to help to continue improving the area.”

The ‘Day of Caring’ is an opportunity to emphasize the importance of giving back.

“It means a lot to do things for others when others will do it for you, but also just to know that being a part of a community is important,” said Reginald Lawrence, Rock Island-Milan School District’s superintendent. “If we as a community can take care of one place, then students will know when their opportunity comes to be of service to help other places. They know it’s important to do so we all can benefit.”

United Way Quad Cities has held 23 days of caring since 2005. In that time, volunteers have completed over 1,900 projects and more than 120,00 volunteer hours. United Way Quad Cities estimates the equivalent dollar value of volunteer time since 2005 is more than $2.8 million.

