Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging to hold Medicare open enrollment events

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will hold Medicare four open enrollment events in November and December.

The Medicare open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. According to the agency, during this period Medicare participants can review their current Medicare Advantage Plan or their Medicare Prescription Drug Plan with 2023 plans.

Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging said it has trained Senior Health Insurance Program counselors available to provide free, unbiased counseling for Medicare participants and their caregivers.

The enrollment events will be held on Nov. 15, 17, Dec. 1 and 2, as a walk-in event and people will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis, the agency said. The events are intended to serve people that have a Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage Plan and would like to compare plans for next year.

To meet with a counselor during this event, a Medicare participant must bring the following items that are necessary to complete a Medicare Plan comparison:

The items below are needed to meet with a counselor during the event to complete a Medicare Plan comparison:

  • Photo ID
  • Medicare Insurance cards- Original Medicare, Medicare Part D, and/or Medicare Advantage
  • List of medications including name, dosage, as well as quantity and frequency of the medication being taken

For more information about this Enrollment Event, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging said to call at 309-793-6800 or visit the website at www.wiaaa.org.

