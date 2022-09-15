What to wear for fall outings

Four Seasons shows off the latest cute and comfortable clothing and accessories
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons.

Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options.

Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four Seasons stores in Galesburg, Dubuque, Peoria, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Princeton. See details of all locations here or as listed below.

Four Seasons / 120 South State Street / Geneseo, IL / 309-686-0124

Four Seasons Davenport / 2205 East Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-355-5645

