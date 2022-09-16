9th annual Belgian Fest featuring waffles, music set for Sunday

Begian Festival and Porch Party
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 9th annual Belgian Festival will be held at Stephens Park, 7th Street and 15th Avenue, Moline, on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Bill Cornelis, President of the Center For Belgian Culture, discusses the family-friendly event.

Rolle Bolle will begin at 11 a.m. with the event featuring waffles along with free music and fun scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. See more at https://belgianmuseumquadcities.org/eventsall

