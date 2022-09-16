Award-winning artists perform at Blues Fest through Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Blues Society has booked award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to entertain and inspire blues fans on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from LeClaire Park where the music is filling LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.

Viewers are invited to come downtown to enjoy the music, beverages, food, and fun for every member of the family. Gates are open from 3:30-11:30 p.m. on both days.

Friday’s main stage line-up includes Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues, Joe Louis Walker, and Sue Foley. On Saturday, it’s Ivan Singh, Altered 5 Blues Band, Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, Vanessa Collier, and Bernard Allison.

Tickets are $45 for a two-day pass; $20 for Friday or $30 for Saturday, and available at the MVBS website.

Mississippi Valley Blues Society, founded in 1984, is among the longest-established, all-volunteer blues non-profits in the country. Blues Fest is the organization’s major fundraiser.

