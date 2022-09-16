Award-winning artists perform at Blues Fest through Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Blues Society has booked award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to entertain and inspire blues fans on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from LeClaire Park where the music is filling LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.

Viewers are invited to come downtown to enjoy the music, beverages, food, and fun for every member of the family. Gates are open from 3:30-11:30 p.m. on both days.

Friday’s main stage line-up includes Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues, Joe Louis Walker, and Sue Foley. On Saturday, it’s Ivan Singh, Altered 5 Blues Band, Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, Vanessa Collier, and Bernard Allison.

Tickets are $45 for a two-day pass; $20 for Friday or $30 for Saturday, and available at the MVBS website.

Mississippi Valley Blues Society, founded in 1984, is among the longest-established, all-volunteer blues non-profits in the country. Blues Fest is the organization’s major fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.
Davenport woman wins second lottery prize in about two years
Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son

Latest News

Riverssance Art Festival Sept. 17-18 at Lindsay Park
Riverssance to fill Lindsay Park with art, music, and family fun this weekend
Riverssance Art Festival Sept. 17-18 at Lindsay Park
Riverssance is this weekend at Lindsay Park
Blues Fest report during QCL
Blues Fest on QCL Report 2
2022 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is underway
Blues Fest on QCL Report 1