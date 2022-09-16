Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating after they say a homemade explosive device was found in a camper Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were assisting Human Services with a routine check at a home in the 2900 block of Avenue H.

According to a media release, an officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a camper behind the home.

Officers obtained a search warrant and a suspected homemade explosive device, according to the release. The Fort Madison Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to assist.

The home and two neighboring houses were evacuated as a safety precaution while the departments worked to dismantle the device, according to the release.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office dismantled the device and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

According to the release, the owner of the device was not home at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they believe there is no current threat to the public and that this is an isolated incident.

