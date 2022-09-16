Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper

The police department said they believe there is no current threat to the public and that this...
The police department said they believe there is no current threat to the public and that this is an isolated incident.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating after they say a homemade explosive device was found in a camper Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were assisting Human Services with a routine check at a home in the 2900 block of Avenue H.

According to a media release, an officer saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a camper behind the home.

Officers obtained a search warrant and a suspected homemade explosive device, according to the release. The Fort Madison Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to assist.

The home and two neighboring houses were evacuated as a safety precaution while the departments worked to dismantle the device, according to the release.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office dismantled the device and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

According to the release, the owner of the device was not home at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they believe there is no current threat to the public and that this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and the Emergency Services Team attempted to...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
A Davenport woman won her second $100,000 lottery prize in a little more than two years.
Davenport woman wins second lottery prize in about two years
Happy Joe’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in...
Happy Joe’s Pizza files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware
A man and a boy were injured after a shooting in Rock Island Wednesday, according to police.
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son

Latest News

NAMI Walks Quad Cities to step off on Sept. 17
NAMI Walks fundraiser to step off Saturday
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced he will retire in January 2023, after 33 years of...
Rock Island fire chief announces January retirment
Warmer Friday
James Alan Draper, 59, of Bettendorf, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a...
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department